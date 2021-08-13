All of us who live in New Hampshire’s beautiful Lakes Region certainly have lots to be thankful for. For those of you who are considering a move to New Hampshire, I thought I would pull together a detailed list of accolades New Hampshire has garnered in recent years. With so many things going on in this country, from forest fires to floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and increased crime in the cities, it’s refreshing to live in such a small state with so many natural resources . . . it’s all here, and that’s why we call it “The New Hampshire Advantage.”
• NH was named “Most Livable State in the Nation” for many years by Morgan Quitno Corp. of Kansas
• NH is ranked the #2 best state to live in the U.S. for 2021 by Securing Home Global Report
• NH is ranked the #4 Best State in the U.S. for 2021 by U.S. News and World Report Survey
• NH ranked #1 under “Opportunity,” #1 under “Crime and Corrections,” #2 under “Natural Environment,” #4 under “Environment,” and #5 under “Education” in the U.S. News and World Report Survey
• NH was rated the #1 state for “Quality of Life” for those considering moving to the U.S. according to British ex-pats and also by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
• NH has the second-highest quality of life in the U.S. in 2021, according to the World Population Review
• NH has the lowest poverty rate in the U.S. per the U.S. Census Bureau
• NH ranked #2 overall as “America’s Best State to Live in” for 2019 by USA Today
• NH ranked #3 overall as “Best State to Live in” by moving.com, part of the Realtor.com network
• NH has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.8 percent, according to U.S. News in May 2021
• NH was bankrate.com’s #1 pick for the “Best State for Retirement” in 2017
• NH was also chosen as the #1 state for retirement by moneyrates.com
• NH has the highest economic security of any state
• Lake Winnipesaukee was rated the #1 retirement place in the country under the category “Leisure Living for Recreational and Cultural Opportunities” (by Macmillian Travel 5th edition of Retirement Places Rated)
• NH had the 9th highest median household annual income in the country during 2021 at $77,933, according to the U.S. Census Bureau
• NH has no sales tax, no income tax, no capital gains tax, no industry tax, no machinery and equipment taxes
• NH offers one of the lowest tax burdens as a percentage of gross income in the country
• NH was rated 9.2 out of 10 by the OECD as the “Nation’s Safest State”
• NH was ranked the #3 state in the country for healthy living
• NH has one of the lowest teenage birth rates and infant mortality rates in the country
• NH has the lowest property crime rate in the U.S. per U.S. News and 2019 Best States Report.
• NH was rated the “Best State in the USA to Raise Children” by the National Kids Count Survey
• NH was ranked the #1 state in the nation for pre-K through 12 education
• NH is the second most forested state in the country, with over 87 percent of the land covered by forests
• NH is a hikers' paradise, boasting 48 mountains with peaks higher than 4,000’ as well as access to the Appalachian Trail. Mount Washington at 6,288’ is the highest peak in the northeastern U.S.
• NH is the 5th smallest state in the country by land area; however, it is one of the least populated in 42nd place
• Meredith was recently named “one of the top ten best small towns on the East Coast” by Travel & Leisure
• Meredith was recently recognized by Reader’s Digest as “The Most Charming Small Town” in New Hampshire
• Wolfeboro was recently named the first of “15 Best Lake Towns in The U.S. From Maine to California” by Travelandleisure.com
• Laconia was recently recognized as 11th of 35 top lake towns in the U.S. for a “weekend adventure” by bobvila.com
• For such a small state New Hampshire has plenty of natural resources from the ocean to the lakes & rivers and majestic mountains, all within close proximity
