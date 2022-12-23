Gunstock Mountain, Gilford, NH

Gunstock Mountain, Gilford. (Courtesy photo)

As I drive around the Lakes Region, I’ve been reflecting on how the second home market has totally shaped the Lakes Region into a very attractive mecca for the entire northeast. Without question, it has created a tremendous positive impact for our entire state. The second homes that have been constructed over the years have generated economic activity and population growth that likely would not have occurred without them.

I look at the lakes and mountains of New Hampshire and compare it to the Maine coast and Cape Cod, all within hours of populous and prosperous metropolitan areas. All three of these locations offer premier destinations, affluent professionals, and semi-retires seeking a vacation or retire to a slower pace of living amid attractive natural surroundings with ample recreational and cultural opportunities. We’re basically New England’s playground. Where would our towns that comprise the Lakes Region be today without second homes?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.