Rattlesnakemtn

The summit of Rattlesnake Mountain overlooking Squam Lake. (Courtesy photo)

This past summer, I was invited for lunch and a nice boat ride around Squam Lake at a friend of mine's vintage camp. Squam is a very special place, a pristine crystal-clear lake, and when you're out on the lake, you can look in almost any direction, and you will see mountains, the Sandwich Range, Rattlesnake Mountain, Red Hill, the Squam Mountain Range and the White Mountains.

Squam Lake is much less commercialized than its neighbor Lake Winnipesaukee, which is much more populated and well known. The vast forested and protected areas around Squam make it feel like you're going back in time. A truly magical setting. 

