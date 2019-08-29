MEREDITH — Kyia Southwick has joined the Meredith office of Roche Realty Group, Inc.
Southwick has worked in almost every aspect of real estate during her career. Over the past 18 years, she worked in a variety of positions, practicing as a Realtor in Connecticut for eight years and gaining experience on all types of property sales and listings. Southwick also experienced another side of real estate as a paralegal with a law firm. For seven years, she conducted title searches, prepared closing documents and mortgage payoffs, and managed all related bookkeeping. For two years, Southwick also worked as a property manager for a commercial and residential property management firm.
In addition to that experience, Southwick worked for six years with Eversource Energy as a staff accountant in the real estate department of plant accounting. There she worked on fixed assets and construction accounting, with monthly, quarterly, and annual reports. The position included administrative functions in real estate in the survey and engineering department.
She has been practicing real estate in the Lakes Region for the past year, and is a member of the Lakes Region, State and National Association of Realtors, a member of the Lakes Region Rotary Club, the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce, and the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
She is a graduate of Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut, and has a dual bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration. She resides in Alton with her son.
Roche Realty President Frank Roche said, “Kyia always places the needs of her clients first. She takes the time to listen and has incredible technical skills with an excellent grasp of the real estate industry. Her attention to detail, follow-up, and, most importantly, her communication skills will ensure a successful career with Roche Realty Group."
Contact Kyia Southwick at 603-833-8655 or 603-279-7046.
