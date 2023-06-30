Below you will find data and insight into what is happening in sales activity on nine of our lakes here in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. I have compared the first six months ending on June 3, 2022, with the six-month period ending on June 29, 2023. That data includes mainland, as well as island properties.
Lake Winnipesaukee (44,586 acres)
2022: 34 sales, median days on the market, six; median sales price $2.4 million; lowest $518,000; highest $8.1 million; total $91.1 million.
2023: 31 sales, median days on the market, 17; median sales price $3 million; lowest $550,000; highest $14 million; total $123.9 million.
As of June 29, 2023, there are only 22 Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $2.9 million, 49 median days on the market.
Squam Lake (6,765 acres)
2022: one sale; days on the market, 95; sales price $3 million.
2023: one sale; days on the market 0; sales price $7 million.
As of June 29, 2023, there is only one Squam Lake waterfront home for sale at a list price of $7.9 million; three days on the market.
Lake Winnisquam (4,214 acres)
2022: seven sales; median days on the market, seven; median sales price $1.5 million; lowest $925,000; highest $2.2 million; total $10.7 million.
2023: six sales; median days on the market, 30; median sales price $1.8 million; lowest $964,000; highest $2.4 million; total $10.4 million.
As of June 29, 2023, there are only seven Lake Winnisquam waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $1.6 million, 47 median days on the market.
Newfound Lake (4,106 acres)
2022: two sales; median days on the market, 16; median sales price $2.6 million; lowest $1.3 million; highest $1.3 million; total $2.6 million.
2023: five sales; median days on the market, seven; median sales price $1.6 million; lowest $1.2 million; highest $2.5 million; total $8,.3 million.
As of June 29, 2023, there are only three Newfound Lake waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $2.4 million, 10 median days on the market.
Merrymeeting Lake (1,111 acres)
2022: three sales; median days on the market, six; median sales price $1.1 million; lowest $952,000; highest $1.2 million; total $3.3 million.
2023: one sale, days on the market 313, sales price $435,000.
As of June 29, 2023, there is only one Merrymeeting Lake waterfront home for sale at a list price of $1.2 million, 22 days on the market.
Lake Waukewan (912 acres)
2022: three sales; median days on the market, 14; median sales price $1.4 million; lowest $880,000; highest $1.6 million; total $3.8 million.
So far, there have been no sales in 2023.
As of June 29, 2023, there is only one Lake Waukewan waterfront home for sale at a list price of $900,000, 252 days on the market.
Ossipee Lake (3,257 acres)
2022: three sales, median days on the market, 0; median sales price $1.9 million; lowest $620,000; highest $21 million; total $4.6 million.
2023: six sales; median days on the market, 39; median sales price $1.6 million; lowest $740,000; highest $2.3 million; total $9.1 million.
As of June 29, 2023, there are only three Ossipee Lake waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $1.1 million, 195 median days on the market.
Lake Kanasatka (371 acres)
2022: three sales, median days on the market, 11; median sales price $715,000; lowest $689,000; highest $880,000; total $2.2 million.
2023: one sale; days on the market, 8; sales price $915,000.
As of June 29, 2023, there is only one Lake Kanasatka waterfront home for sale at a list price of $939,000, two days on the market.
Lake Opechee (434 acres)
There were no sales in 2022.
So far, there have been no sales in 2023.
There are currently no single-family waterfront homes for sale on Lake Opechee.
• The comparisons I have shown above are self-explanatory and you can see the trends that are occurring. In 2023, on Lake Winnipesaukee, the total sales volume in dollars increased $32.8 million or 36%, this sharp increase was attributed to two very high-end sales. The first one was in Alton for $13.9 million and the second one was in Meredith for $14 million. These new ultra luxury sales are raising the bar for Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront sales. In talking with our agents and with other offices, it is quite clear that our area lakes are attracting buyers who are looking for the quality in luxury homes most often found in other high-end markets around the country.
• In summary, there is a very strong demand for all waterfront properties in the Lakes Region. Hopefully, over the summer months, inventory will loosen up a bit, the smaller lakes are still showing very little inventory. Winnipesaukee is beginning to show small signs that more product is on the way, however a number of them that are coming on the market are island properties and not on the mainland.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Data was pulled from NEREN on June 29, 2023, and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
