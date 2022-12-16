Lake Winnisquam

Beautiful Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire's 4th largest lake. (Courtesy photo)

There are literally 273 lakes, ponds and rivers to enjoy in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. When you take exit 20 off of Interstate 93 north, you only have to travel a few miles to Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire’s fourth-largest lake. Let’s take a look at this beautiful, popular lake in the heart of our Lakes Region.

The lake is approximately 4,214 acres, roughly 1/10 of the size of Lake Winnipesaukee in surface area. The lake includes a shoreline of 28.2 miles. The lake is roughly 10.5 miles long and approximately 1.5 miles wide. The maximum depth is 173 feet with an average depth of 49 feet. There are five towns that enjoy shore frontage along the lake: Tilton, Sanbornton, Belmont, Laconia and Meredith. Lake Winnisquam has five islands: Loon Island, Three Islands, Pot Island Hog Island and Mohawk Island. The lake is a natural habitat for bald eagles, loons and many cold-water species of fish including rainbow trout, lake trout, salmon and white fish. The warm-water species include large and small mouth bass, pickerel, hornpout, white perch, northern pike, walleye, black crappie, yellow perch and blue gill.

