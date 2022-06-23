For many individuals, the thought of owning a lake home is a dream. For others, it becomes a reality… a dream come true. For some, it is a weekend getaway; for others, a permanent year-round residence or semi-retirement home.
During my 45-year career in real estate, I’ve often found we are motivated by fond childhood memories of vacationing at a lake or ocean cottage. The sounds of waves lapping gently at the shoreline of a lake, the chilling call of a loon, and days spent on the water are reminders of our early years at the lake. The sounds of crashing waves, the scent of salt air, long sandy beaches, and fresh-caught seafood bring childhood memories at the ocean.
There are so many choices: lakes, ocean, ski resort, or golf course. So many clients have commented over the years the #1 reason they selected the Lakes Region was pure location. They found they got the best year-round value for their money to enjoy all four seasons. Sure, everyone loves the ocean. But what do you do during the winter months? You can’t ski, snowboard, cross-country ski, snowmobile, or ice fish at the ocean. And consider boating, waterskiing, kayaking, and swimming: It’s simply a lot harder and colder at the ocean and not as “user friendly” as the lake.
Here’s the answer:
The Lakes Region is only an hour’s drive to NH’s seacoast (Rye Beach and Hampton Beach) and is only one hour and 15 minutes from Ogunquit Beach in Maine. So on those days when you’re looking for a change of pace, salty air, crashing waves, and fried clams, it’s an easy day trip back and forth. That’s the beauty of our stunning Lakes Region area… pure demographics and distance, a taste for all seasons: lakes, rivers, mountains, golf courses, skiing, hiking, and the ocean nearby. The Lakes Region is less than a two-hour drive from the Boston market, which is very appealing. The White Mountain National Forest, with its 750,852 acres of forests, towering peaks, rivers, and ski areas, is just up the road. Vermont and Maine attractions are a day trip away, and the aura of Canada is only three hours away. Try getting this combination in Colorado, Florida, or Utah. Great states, but bring your airline tickets or plan on a lengthy road trip.
So now that you’ve defined your search for a lake house, what’s the next step?
Decide the distance. How far from your primary home?
The consensus is that a 2-3 hour drive from home seems manageable. If you purchase something 6-8 hours away, will family and friends use it as well?
What size lake is important?
If you’re an avid boater and love exploring different towns, islands, and restaurants, a lake the size of Winnipesaukee offers more variety and places to visit than a 300-1,000 acre lake. For others, the peacefulness, tranquility, and calm waters of a small lake or pond fit the bill better.
Find an agent who “knows” the lakes intimately.
Think about it. There are hundreds of Realtors out there. They all sell real estate. How many of them have lived on a lake, lived lakeside in a water access community, or lived on an island?
What type of boat traffic?
Are you seeking tranquility with the quiet lapping of the waves? Boat turbulence and congestion are important considerations. Do you prefer kayaking, swimming, and fishing on a small lake or boating on a larger lake to restaurants, etc.?
Research nearby amenities
Are there any marinas nearby? What if my boat breaks down or I need gas? How close is the nearest supermarket, convenience store, gas station, or restaurant? Activities for the children and cultural activities, are they nearby?
Lake/boating regulations
Are there speed limits on the lake? Horsepower restrictions? Are Jet Skis allowed? No wake zones? Will bridges limit sailboats? What about waterskiing regulations? Dock size regulations? Are breakwaters allowed? Can you install a “perched beach”? Setback requirements and tree-cutting must conform to the NH Shoreland Protection Act.
Understand the difference between “Lakefront” and “Water Access Communities.”
There are many choices. Most of us have a vision of a cozy lake cottage sitting right on the water on its own lot and lake frontage. There are, however, many alternatives that make a lot of sense. There are many fine “water access communities” throughout the Lakes Region that offer beautiful beaches, boat docking facilities, and other amenities like clubhouses, tennis courts, indoor/outdoor pools, etc.
Fishermen — know your lakes!
Visit the Fish and Game website (www.wildlife.state.nh.us), visit local bait and tackle stores, and talk with the locals.
Understand water depths
Be informed and understand the difference between a gradual sandy beach or a drop-off of 20 ft. right from the shoreline. What’s important: young children on a gradual sandy beach or teenagers who love to “dive in” to deeper water? Are there many rocks or outcroppings in the immediate area? How safe is the docking from the “prevailing wind?”
Research water quality and aquatic plant growth
All lakes are different. Winnipesaukee’s deepest spot is approx. 212’; Kanasatka’s deepest spot is 40 feet with an average depth of 18 feet. Milfoil and other invasive lake plant species can be found on a number of lakes, especially in shallow coves where there’s a lot of boating traffic or no circulation. Water clarity is often better in deeper sections of the lake.
Don’t purchase a boat before your home
First, pick a lake that fits your lifestyle. Know the maximum size boat your dock will accommodate.
Understand the difference between southwesterly exposure and northern or eastern exposure.
Westerly exposure will add 3-4 hours of sunshine to your day—sometimes more and blazing sunsets will prevail. On the other hand, if you have fair skin and prefer to be out of the sun, cooler in the summer, and enjoy the sunrises, facing north or easterly might be the perfect solution.
In summary, rely on the experience of a professional Realtor who specializes in the sale of all types of lake properties.
•••
Frank Roche is the President of Roche Realty Group with two offices in Meredith 603-279-7046, and Laconia (603) 528-0088. You can learn more about the company and research a wealth of real estate information at: www.rocherealty.com,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.