GILFORD — Coldwell Banker Realty opened a new office at 9 Old Lake Shore Road at the beginning of July.
“As our team of approximately 50 talented professionals further expands, we’re excited to welcome all into our new space,” said Joshua Matthews, branch manager.
Due to the national health emergency, the office did not celebrate with a ribbon cutting. However, the office is operating in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines to ensure the health and safety of employees, agents and the community.
“Coldwell Banker agents bring years of market expertise and value to the community and the waterfront homes here, and this office will better serve us to continue to provide the highest quality client service we’ve become known for,” said Judy McShane.
