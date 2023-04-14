Lake Winnipesaukee.

Lake Winnipesaukee. (Courtesy photo)

Owning a waterfront home in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region is a treasured experience. For many individuals, the thought of owning a lake house is a dream; for others, it becomes a reality… a dream come true. There are approximately 273 lakes, ponds, and rivers in what we call the Lakes Region.

I thought I would provide some insight for those of you considering purchasing a lake property.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.