There were nine single-family waterfront sales on Lake Winnipiseogee in April 2019. That’s right … Lake Winnipiseogee. It’s about time we start spelling this pond by the original correct name. You know, “smile of the Great Spirit" or "beautiful water in a high place." I wonder if the Pennacook Indians were in some kind of high place when they named the lake? Anyway, the average sales price for the month was $1,409,500 and the median price point was $1,150,000. Lotta wampum….
The entry-level sale on this beautiful water in a high place was —believe it or not — not an island property. The sale was at 128 and 129 East Side Drive in Alton. The property consists of a 1920s-vintage year-round, 1,438-square-foot, three-bedroom home on 0.1-acre waterfront lot with 110 feet of frontage right in Alton Bay, and a three-bay carriage house with a one-bedroom apartment above it, just across the street. The home has that charming period character, with a country kitchen, exposed beams, wainscoting, a wonderful porch with a beadboard ceiling, updated baths, a waterside deck, patio, and U-shaped dock. The property was offered for the first time in 89 years, so you know it was cherished by the family. It was originally listed at $885,000, was reduced to $827,900, and sold for $786,000 after 221 days on the market.
The median price point sale was at 21 Clark Drive in Meredith, and it is a bit unusual. The 1,874-square-foot, seasonal three-bedroom cottage built in 1904 is only accessible by foot or by boat, making it the ideal secluded get-away. The quintessential turn-of-the-century cottage has the features you’d want in a vintage home, including a woodburning fireplace, wood floors, tongue-and-groove and beadboard paneling, and, most importantly, a wrap-around covered porch. Oh yeah, it sits on a 0.93-acre lot on a point of land with 300-degree views, 1,500 feet of shoreline, and an oversize boathouse. Pretty special! It was listed at $1,599,999, was reduced to $1,300,000, and sold for $1,150,000 after 292 days on the market.
The highest sale for the month was at 78 Spruce Road in Wolfeboro. The 5,753-square-foot waterfront estate was built in 1994 and has four bedrooms (plus additional sleeping spaces), and seven and a half baths. The home was made for entertaining, with a large kitchen that flows into a dining area and great room with vaulted wooden ceilings, walls of windows and a two-story granite fireplace. There is the requisite family room with bedrooms and baths in the walk-out basement. A huge wrap-around deck offers beautiful views of the lake. A detached four-car garage across the cobblestone drive provides plenty of room for the Benz , the boat, and the jet skis. This home sits on a 4.5-acre lot that has 351 feet of frontage with two covered slips, a sandy beach, and 180-degree views of the lake and the Belknap Mountains. The property was originally listed back in 2015 for $4,695,000, in 2018 at $3,975,000, again at $3,975,000 this year, and found a buyer at $3,140,000.
There was but one sale on Lake Winnisquam in April. I could not seem to find the origin of the name “Winnisquam.” My guess is that, because the word “squam” in Abenaki means water, and since the H2O in this lake flows in from Winnipiseogee, the Indians must have just decided to call it Winnisquam? Maybe someone out there knows?
The one sale last month was at 51 Lower Smith in Sanbornton. The 1986-vintage four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home has 2,600 square feet of beautifully remodeled space. The owner spared no expense in updating the open-concept home with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, hickory flooring, a stone gas fireplace, new furnace, a whole-house generator and more. The home sits on a one-acre lot with 143 feet of frontage and a two-bay boathouse. Pretty nice! This home was listed at $1.2 million and sold for $1.145 million after 154 days on the market.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
