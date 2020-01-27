To The Daily Sun,
Re: “This trail leads to trouble — off-trail snowmobilers put system in jeopardy” story — I posted on the T-N Arch Trail Travelers Facebook page regarding Mr. Sawicki’s comment, “It’s almost like a younger generation that feels that they’re entitled to this stuff.”
I let him know it wasn’t younger riders who trespassed on our property and tore up brush I groom to prevent lakeside erosion. It was two middle-aged riders. I also told him it wasn’t younger riders who would get up into my face in anger when I asked them not to trespass on our property. Younger riders have been apologetic and respectful.
Instead of addressing my post, T-N Arch Trail Travelers deleted their post on this story soon after.
Sawicki’s boneheaded generational deriding doesn’t help bring in younger riders to a sport necessary for the economic health of the state and is one reason why the younger generation dismisses boomers (hence the phrase “Okay Boomer” popular with the younger generation). And makes it harder for boomers like myself to keep friendly relations with the younger people in the state. The state is having enough trouble attracting young people without the accusations by the likes of Sawicki.
Tim Mayne
Moultonborough
