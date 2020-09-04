To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Belknap County Deputy Sheriff Bill Wright. Bill is the only candidate on the ballot for Belknap County Sheriff. There have been numerous articles in the Daily Sun about the Belknap County Sheriff’s department and actions taken against Chief Deputy Sheriff Perkins. The details have not been publicized because it is a confidential personnel matter. However, there is one person who can help make the information public so voters can make an informed decision. Chief Deputy Perkins, as the employee who was the central focus of this matter, can request that the details be made public. In fact, Deputy Sheriff Wright, in a recent article written by Daily Sun reporter Rick Green, called for former Chief Deputy Perkins to ask for the details to be made public. By doing so, the answers to the questions about what had happened and who was involved will help the voters make their decision.
I am convinced that when these details become public, you will agree that Bill Wright has conducted himself with integrity and honesty during his entire time in the Sheriffs Department and that he has performed all of his duties with the highest level of professionalism. I urge you to join me in voting for Bill Wright for Sheriff. Republicans will find Bill’s name is on the Republican ballot for the September 8th primary. Please note that someone is challenging Bill Wright by running a write-in campaign on the Democrat ballot. That individual was last involved in law enforcement 17 years ago. With that in mind and knowing Bill’s qualifications, I encourage all Democrats, and those Independents who are voting using a Democrat ballot, to write-in Bill Wright’s name for Belknap County Sheriff.
Alan Glassman
Barnstead
