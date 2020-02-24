To The Daily Sun,
The Rule of Law is now in jeopardy in this country. That was all we had left to hold out any hope that this country might survive four years of Donald J. Trump.
I originally believed that this country would survive the negative effects of his tenure because of the checks and balances set up by our founding fathers. How much damage could he do in just 4 years? How wrong I was. With Trump declaring himself the Chief Law Enforcement Officer running this country, with Bill Barr “The Fixer” running the Department of Justice and with Moscow Mitch running the Senate into the ground, a lot has changed in 3 years.
President Trump has hijacked two and a half branches of government, the Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch, and half of the Legislative Branch. We are in now uncharted territory and it frightens the hell out of me.
Hearing repeatedly that we are headed towards a dictatorship, I decided to look up the exact definition. A dictatorship is a form of government where one person or political party has the power to do whatever they want. Sound familiar?
Stephanie Vuolo
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.