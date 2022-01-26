To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Jeff Robbins for the good laugh I enjoyed reading his recent column about how great President Joe Biden is doing.
Apparently in his universe open borders, high gas and heating fuel cost, sky high inflation, weak military, horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan, etc. are all good things.
William Shanley
Gilford
