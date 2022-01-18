To The Daily Sun,
"Imagine if you will... " New Hampshire legislators and voters, in a fit of shared delusion, actually pass a measure to secede from the U.S. Congress and the president stop laughing long enough to take it seriously.
After much online posturing by Proud Boys, Fat Boys and Po' Boys, who will be nowhere to be seen when it really happens, imagine that it really happens. After the equivalent of a high school food fight, New Hampshire finds itself under occupation by units of the U.S. Army. How many of those occupying troops do we think might just be direct descendants of men who fought under the flag of the treasonous secessionists 160 years ago?
We should all be grateful to Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Cloud Cuckoo Land) and his pals for reminding us that irony is, indeed, not dead.
William Politt
Weare
