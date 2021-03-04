To The Daily Sun,
Regarding Bev Buker's letter printed in the LDS on February 25: Please read the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution. If Biden were to become incapacitated or die, Harris would become President. However, Pelosi would not become VP. Harris could nominate anyone as VP, and that person would become VP with a majority vote in both houses of Congress. The letter implied Pelosi would become VP automatically.
William Babcock
Moultonborough
