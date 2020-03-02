To The Daily Sun,
So, here we are in more trouble than the Republicans bargained for when they hooked up with a candidate who demoralized the best field of candidates they could put forth. He took over their convention and conducted one of the dirtiest campaigns ever. He won with some help from a few questionable sources.
Even before he took office in January of 2016, he began trash-talking his predecessor with his Twitter accounts and at post-election rally rants about “draining the swamp” and building “the wall.” His transition team was a patch-work of campaign workers and relatives. He brought in a few generals to lend a bit of strength. Alas, he picked the wrong generals.
His shopping list of things to get rid of was quite long and topped by the Affordable Care Act. He decided to keep his Twitter account and throw out decency, honesty and any staff member who dared give too much advice. His economic plan was to cut taxes, the EPA and immigration from almost everywhere. He withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement, the global warming initiatives and enforcement of emission standards for automobiles. His answer to global trade was the imposing of tariffs.
Even impeachment was worked in to rally fodder to be cheered by his loyal followers. Although his majority in the Congress only lasted two years in the House, he was able to get the taxes slashed, a couple of Supreme Court justices appointed and an FBI director fired. He hung on to a majority in the Senate in 2018. That slim majority is afraid to speak their minds out of fear that he will find a way to exact revenge. Some serious hate is implied in his characterization of anyone who opposes him.
As we lurch into 2020, he continues to stoke the fires of hate and enjoys the demonizing of truth. Will his followers listen to Mitt's plea or will they follow him blindly into more and infinitely grater chaos?
Bill Dawson
Northfield
