To The Daily Sun,
News that the St. Joseph Church building has apparently been saved from demolition is very encouraging. Perhaps many of those that fought so hard to keep it from being demolished who may not regularly attend mass and services, will come back and become active members of the Catholic church and encourage others to do the same.
That is the reason, after all, that the building even exists.
Paul Punturieri
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.