To The Daily Sun,
Oops! Black snowmobile doing 80 around Meredith Bay and Cummings Cove ran over nesting loons on Stoneham Island. Black snowmobile seen chasing bald eagles for fun. Disrupted their nesting.
If you know who this is, say so, if you choose to be that person, God help you.
Nancy Conlan
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.