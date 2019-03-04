To The Daily Sun,
The other day, while out with my family, my tire light went on. So my husband dropped my son and I off at the pharmacy to get a few things and he went across the street to the gas station to use the air compressor. While there two cars were pulled into the spots that are to be used for air/vacuuming. The other spot was full of snow.
He went in and got his change and he waited for a car to move so he could use the air. He waited for 5-10 minutes. He then got out of our car and went over to THE car and asked the young girl, who was just sitting there on her phone, if she would be moving soon as he needed to use the air hose. She looked at him as if he was a foreign object and proceeded to tell him she was WAITING for her boyfriend to finish vacuuming HIS car!
He then asked if she would mind moving her car, just for a few, so he could use the air; she said no, asked him why she should, and then told him to go wait! The boyfriend then chimes in to ask if there is a problem. My husband explained he just wanted to use the air and that she should move her car since she was taking up the space for another customer. The boyfriend told him that he would be done in another 10 minutes and just go away and wait! Lucky, my husband is a gentleman and just left.
So, my husband comes back over to get us at the drug store, only to drive back over to the station and use the air. Now, this is not the first time I’m sure many of us have run into this type of situation and I’m sure we have all seen this type of entitlement, locally or not. I ask you, are you more important than the rest of us? Is your time more valuable than ours?
Fire lanes are NOT meant to be blocked for convenience. Just stopping in a lane to let others out is not okay. Taking up two parking spaces at anytime, is just rude! I have even seen people get out of their cars and walk up to another car while waiting for the light to change! And for those who love to block BOTH lanes to chat and catch up on daily news, while ignoring the cars you are blocking, just really makes me steam! This is not all the millennials doing, most are adults. Whatever happened to common courtesy and common sense, I ask you? What a sad world we live in when ME means more than manners.
“Life is not so short, but that there is always enough time for courtesy” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
Welcome to the F-U culture that we have created for ourselves. It's a free country to do whatever we want right? who cares about anyone else, it's all about ME. If you are offended by my behavior then go somewhere else, right? Courtesy works both ways.
