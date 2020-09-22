To The Daily Sun,
The adage "it takes a village," came true once again for our family over the past two weeks.
We are incredibly grateful for the excellent and quality care our dad, Alfred J. Binder, received while at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. We have nothing but the highest admiration and appreciation for the staff that took care of him. .
From the doctors (Dr. Shafique, Dr. Weinman, Dr. Dani) and dedicated nursing staff of Two North, to Mary Kaplan and her amazing team for palliative care, our dad benefited from their caring expertise. When it was time to transition him into hospice, the advice, compassion, and connections created, helped us navigate uncharted waters. At 100 years old, he didn’t want to be in a hospital at all, but was the first to admit the high level of health care. The transition team made it possible to support him in his final days at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Our community is truly fortunate to have a facility which provides such quality medical care, which not only supports the patient, but recognizes and validates the needs of the patient's families as well.
The family of Alfred Binder is grateful.
Wendy Oellers-Fulmer
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.