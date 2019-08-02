To The Daily Sun,
Look out world! Thank you Recycled Percussion for believing in Laconia and also recognizing the need here! We are excited to have you join our community and can't wait to see you transform Lakeport into a hot destination spot, while at the same time being a force for good in our community and beyond!
I love the fact that while many have been focused on what can be done to revitalize our downtown area, you guys have been quietly going about your business in sleepy, overlooked and underestimated Lakeport, and with no taxpayer expense! Just like your music and instruments, you see potential where others don't and in the case of Lakeport have not for so many years. Thank you again and welcome to town!
Carol Varney
Laconia
