To The Daily Sun,
It was announced on national news that Rod Rosenstein is contemplating leaving the U.S. Department of Justice when Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his team completes and submits his report.
May I suggest that New Yorkers (and all reasonable Americans) consider giving Rod Rosenstein and the entire special prosecutor team a ticker tape parade down Fifth Avenue which includes passing in front of Trump Tower.
“You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
(1) comment
It's more likely that he wants to get out of town because the big investigation has come up with NOTHING on Trump.
