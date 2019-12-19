To The Daily Sun,
To all elected officials of OUR government,
I am a hardworking blue-collar 40-something single father. Every day I do the best I can to provide for my son and myself. Never do I hesitate to help anyone in need regardless of who they may be. I never judge anyone because of their circumstances, opinions or way of life. How could I? I believe in Live and let Live, who am I to think I know better?
I never make any decisions on he said, she said, they said. My life, decisions, opinions, thoughts or plans are always based on first-hand knowledge, experiences or what I actually see. Not what someone else thinks.
Part of why I’m finally writing this is because of my first-hand experience over the last three years. What I’ve done or seen, how my life has gotten better.
My paycheck is better, less taxes coming out and more back. I’m by far better able to provide for my son and family/friends. The company I work for is doing better. Everyone I know is doing better. Everybody I know that wants to work is working for better pay and benefits.
What I don’t see are the things a lot of writers say are going on. Maybe I don’t see it because I’m what they call deplorable?
The other/main reason I’m writing is because I’d like to DEMAND that the people I/we voted into the responsibility of representing us the people start doing just that and not themselves. I’m tired of them trying to ruin our democracy because that is what they are doing and have been doing for at least three years and counting.
It seems to me it is no longer about what’s good for you and me but what is good for themselves. It’s not about our country any more, its what’s good for them and their pockets.
Think of the things that haven’t gotten done in the last couple years. What could have been accomplished if they tried to do something for the people they are supposed to represent instead of trying to find any way they can to undo our election and democracy.
If we keep sitting back and keep letting this happen, imagine what our country will be like in 10 years or 20 years. We probably won’t have a say because our democracy will be gone. I already see it slipping away while the rest of the world laughs at us.
Please join me and demand they do their jobs — represent us or vote to replace them with someone who will.
We will never agree on everything but we need to start agreeing on what’s better for the people of the best country to ever occupy this small planet of ours. We can be better.
Jason Boyce
Northfield
