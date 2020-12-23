To The Daily Sun,
A resignation is an action that can be issued by one person, and is at the sole discretion of that person if, when, and why they do it. While the current climate and recent national events may have suggested otherwise, a resignation can not be ordered or mandated. It can be asked for, called for, or demanded, but at the end of the day, it can not be forced upon a person. It is their call. It is their choice to step away, and they will do it for their reasons.
In the movies we all watch, when the boss says, “I expect to see your resignation on my desk in the morning,” the boss is actually offering the person an opportunity to save face. It is always a position that the person could be fired from, but the boss is offering to let them say it was their idea to leave. Sometimes pensions and other benefits could be affected depending on the nature of the departure, and this would be another reason to step down, rather than be terminated.
In the case of elected positions, a person can not be fired. At least not in the way other employees can be. The firing of an elected post by a higher elected official would contradict democracy. Therefore, when a person who holds an elected office resigns, they do it for one of two reasons. They feel they brought shame and disgrace upon the position, and feel it should be filled by someone who better represents the title. Or, they feel as though they no longer adequately represent the people who elected them.
If one were to determine whether or not they should resign, they should start by asking themselves if their actions and decision have brought pride and reverence to their title. Have they promoted unity through empathy and diversity of thought, or have they created division and galvanization? Have they been a model of honorable behavior? Somebody that men, women, and children of all ages should try to act exactly like them, since this is the pedestal we place our elected officials upon. Most importantly, do their constituents respect and defend their actions as a leader and someone who speaks for them all?
To err is human. Nobody is perfect, and since that is the case, we should not demand perfection from anyone else. My closing message to anyone listening is this. If you have done anything that has sullied the title of your post, and brought shame and disgrace to a position, and if the people who put you where you are no longer want you there, then it is too late to right the ship. Nobody can force you to resign. That decision is yours. But it is my belief that if a person chooses to remain in a position they have disgraced, and chooses to act in a manner inconsistent with a role model, then they have done more than reveal their ineptitude at their position.
Wayne Gregoire
Laconia
