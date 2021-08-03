To The Daily Sun,
The beautiful Laconia Colonial Theatre is a great venue for the city of Laconia. Not only for now, but for the years to come. The marquee is beautiful and really lightens up the street. However, I would think you would want to advertise the attraction on the southern end of it, where people driving up Main Street, can see it.
Wayne Evans
Laconia
