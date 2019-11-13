On Saturday, Nov. 2, the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home held its second annual Craft Fair. The fair was a huge success and, once again, we exceeded all expectations. There were 39 vendors selling a variety of homemade crafts, over 100 raffle prizes, and a White Elephant room where we sold a plethora of items.
The success of the fair could not have been possible without the generosity of so many. We would like to thank all of the following local businesses who contributed to the success of the raffle, which alone raised over $1,500: 48 Main St. Crepes, Meredith; Alan F. Soule jewelers, Tilton; Appleby's Tilton & Concord; Aroma Joes, Tilton; Aubuchon, Meredith; AutoZone, Franklin; Baked, Concord; BJ’s, Tilton; Blossom Shop, Franklin; Brothers Donuts, Franklin; Burrito Me, Laconia; Caleb's Barbershop, Tilton; Ciao Pasta, Northfield; Circle Restaurant, Epsom; Clarks Grain Store, Chichester; Common Man, Ashland; Compass Classical Academy, Tilton; Dipsy Doodle, Northfield; East Coast Flightcraft of NH, Meredith; Eloise's Closet, Tilton; Franklin Once & Again, Franklin; Franklin Savings Bank, Franklin; Fratello’s, Laconia; George’s Diner, Meredith; Gil Pinky's Barbershop, Tilton; Great Clips, Concord; Grevior Furniture, Franklin; Hannaford, Franklin; Hart’s Turkey Farm, Meredith; Head First Salon, Tilton; Hello Gorgeous, Tilton; Highland Mountain Bike Park, Northfield; Island Sun Tanning, Tilton; Jack Dokus, Franklin; Jewelry Outlet, Laconia; Just Maple, Tilton; Kimberly Tibbetts/Mary Kay, Northfield; K-9 Klipi'n, Tilton; Krazy Kids, Pembroke; Laconia Pet Center, Laconia; Laconia Village Bakery, Laconia; Lakeside Country Kitchen, Gilford; Little Dog Paper Company, Meredith; Lowes, Tilton; Mansfield Books & More, Tilton; Mark & Annie Gayton, Franklin; MB Tractor & Equipment, Tilton; McDonalds, Tilton; Middleton Supply, Meredith; Mike’s Automotive, Tilton; Million Dragon, Tilton; New leaf Shop, Laconia; Nicole's Greenhouse & Florist, Concord; 99 Restaurant, Concord; Nortrax inc., Pembroke; Ocean State Job Lot, Concord; Pair-A-Dice Tattoo, Tilton; Paradise Falls Mini Golf, Moultonborough; Paulies, Tilton; Pizza Hut, Tilton; Rollin in the Dough, Franklin; Sabrina’s Creative Styles, Northfield; Smitty’s Cinema, Tilton; Snip/Tuck, Tilton; Soda Shoppe, Laconia; Starbucks, Tilton; Subcrazy, Meredith; Sydows Auto Service, Gilmanton; Taco Bell, Tilton; TD Bank, Tilton; The Studio, Laconia; Tiffany’s Salon, Franklin; Tilton Family Dental, Tilton; Tim’s Truck Capital & Auto Sale, Epsom; Twelve 31 Catering, Tilton; Unique Pawn Shop, Franklin; U-Pick Creations, Village Image Salon, Belmont; Vista, Laconia; Walmart, Tilton; Wrap City, Tilton; Yankee Candle, Tilton; and Yuen Sing, Tilton.
We would also like to give a huge shout out to the many volunteers who contributed so much of their time to help us make this event wonderful! We could not do it without you! Thank you for all you do!
Patty Copeland
Volunteer Coordinator
New Hampshire Veterans’ Home
Tilton
