To The Daily Sun,
I read with great interest the article by Rick Green in the 21 November edition about the UPS Team conducting its own Turkey Plunge to benefit the Salvation Army. I didn’t have to go beyond the headline to know that I’d see the names of Mark Emery and Jim Gentile in the article. Under the very involved leadership of Mark, assisted by his friend Jim, the UPS team once again delivered the goods for the Salvation Army.
The decision to cancel this year’s official Turkey Plunge due to circumstances beyond our control was a very difficult one. Although made in the interest of public safety, it meant that much-needed dollars would not be raised for the ongoing work of our local Salvation Army.
That prospect simply was not acceptable to the die-hard team from UPS. This year would have been the 14th year for the Turkey Plunge; an event that has generated thousands of dollars to benefit our Salvation Army, much of the donations coming from the fund-raising work of UPS employees. One of the highlights of the Turkey Plunge history was in the first year, 2005, when a large UPS brown truck backed up to the sand at Weirs Beach, the rear doors were flung open and a crew of screaming UPS employees in their trademark brown uniforms, adorned with colorful, crazy accessories, raced into the water for the Plunge. From that first plunge, Mark, Jim and their colleagues have led the way with raising money for the annual event.
On behalf of the Plunge Committee and the Salvation Army, a most sincere thank-you to Mark, Jim and their UPS colleagues for continuing the tradition they helped start some 14 years ago. Our Lakes Region is better for their generosity and involvement.
Don Morrissey
Former Chair
Turkey Plunge Committee
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.