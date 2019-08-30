To The Daily Sun,
Bernie Sanders forever talks up the Scandinavian model of socialism. It’s pure, political BUNK, driven to excite ENVY, one of the original seven sins in the bible. ENVY and RACISM are the only two cylinders that drive the Democratic engine. If either sputters, Democrats LOSE. It’s why the ENVY-FILLED RACISM RANTS never stop. The “bobble head five” Bernie, Biden, Booker, Buttigieg and Beto can’t talk about the Russian model, the Venezuelan model, the Cuban model or the Greek model. Those have all produced the worst of economic suffering for hundreds of millions of people since fire was discovered.
The USA remains the number ONE country most people want to immigrate to. It isn’t socialist Finland or Sweden. If American CAPITALISM treats people so badly why is it we have to erect 20 foot high walls on our borders to keep people out and they’re willing to risk drowning to get here. Why do the masses choose CAPITALIST-DRIVEN AMERICA first when they could seek entrance to socialist Scandinavian countries and countless other “cradle to casket,” government, nanny, welfare states that dominate all of Europe?
The reason people choose here is because American CAPITALISM has OUTPERFORMED all those countries economically for the last century, generating the most prosperous country on earth with broad, INDIVIDUAL OPPORTUNITY for anyone who enters. That’s why people want into America and not socialist, “BERNIELAND.”
The Fortune 400 of richest people in America now has more first generation emigrants than ever. It isn’t old wealth growing in America. In fact it’s dying. It’s NEW entrepreneurial wealth applying leading edge methods of doing business that makes all our lives better and less costly. The new, wealth OPPORTUNITY paradigm is exploding as never before. Real, individual wealth and security has never been so achievable to so many people not born into wealth.
Its ONLY increased PRODUCTIVITY that lifts the living standards of any person or country. It isn’t minimum wages, higher wages or FREE ANYTHING. Because they’re NEVER FREE! Its all TOTAL, POLITICAL OBFUSCATION. Bernie Sanders Is nothing but Charlie PONZI in disguise! If he didn’t have a political hat on Sanders would be thrown in jail to rot. Rightly so, he’s a first class CON MAN selling snake oil to people swimming in an Democratically-inspired ocean of ENVY. People who can’t for a single second think about how to have a better life without someone else paying for it. Tell me about the CHRISTIAN MORALS and political correctness that support that “me only” thinking.
If Sanders ideas on SOCIALISM were so good why aren’t WALLS required to keep people out of Vermont? His state is so desperate for people it offers large, economic BRIBES to become a resident. Most people simply refuse the HUGE TAX LEVIES (far higher than N.H.) that come with living in SOCIALIST VERMONT, one of the most expensive states for living in all America. What part of SKY HIGH TAX LEVIES harming the buying power and living standards of any middle class family don’t you understand?
AMERICAN CAPITALIST, GLOBAL ECONOMIC outperformance has continued to this very moment. Trump is now credited with perpetuating the longest economic expansion in American history. The Federal Reserve is worried about global growth slowing while Trump and America are still outperforming the world economically, the same as Trump has DONE since the first day he was elected. All as the world has slowed economically in his shadow. America leads with Trump in command.
Why would anyone with a THINKING and REASONING BRAIN want any socialist economic model that have so UNDER PERFORMED American capitalism for so many decades — and by such a huge margin. ONLY an IDIOT. Sadly there is no shortage of those in America.
In ending Let me point out economic inequality is as great and as much of a problem in SOCIALIST FRANCE, likely the largest, most socialist country on earth, as it is in America, to the point hundreds of thousands of yellow-vested French recently tried to burn parts of France down in protest for months with the same allegations that France is over-stuffed with RICH PEOPLE and economic, inequality.
When the hell are you going to stop listening to the latest versions of “Charles con man Ponzi” that fill the roster of Democrats running for president yelling, “have we got a great FREE DEAL for you” that will make your life better. Ya, when your BANKRUPT from TAXES and people are ice skating in hell. Ask the working, middle class in deeply-socialist France if I’m not right — 60 PERCENT plus of their total incomes go to directly to TAXES as they do in all the Scandinavian countries. Everyone pays INCOME taxes, including the garbage men and street sweepers unlike here. There is no FREE LUNCH in this world!
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.