To The Daily Sun,
We’ve often read about hypocrisy in this forum, but a recent letter, from a frequent contributor caught my attention as the most egregious hypocritical example of hate and hypocrisy to date. This contributor, a leading proponent of hate and lies directed at President Obama and the Clintons, goes to great lengths to castigate Democrats for spreading “a hate wedge through America.” The arrogance of this contributor is his greatest defect, and the feeling that he can impose his views on others, is one of his greatest weaknesses.
Each party has been stereotyped in cynical and demeaning ways that aren’t true to their beliefs and ideological system. What this contributor and others of his ilk are fostering is an unprecedented schism within the United States, and this type of non-factual stereotyping of their constituents. If we as a nation continue to stereotype a person’s moral integrity and intellect based on their political affiliation, the schism will grow. Our nation will continue to divide if we continue to act as a closed-minded society.
Certain attitudes lead to or create more of the same attitudes or outcomes. Hypocrisy is answered by hypocrisy. I find it amusing that the letter from this contributor finds fault and condemns those that question the Trump administration. Time and time again, this contributor attacked Obama on every issue with the flimsiest of evidence of wrongdoing. He and other conservatives were prolific and falling over each other blaming Obama, the Clintons, FDR, JFK, LBJ, Carter, unions, educators, mainstream media, elitists, immigrants, voters, etc. for all the social and political ills of this nation. Republicans and conservatives marinated for eight years in this toxic show of resentment and hatred.
When you are a right-wing conservative that basis your existence on fear and lies, those fears and lies have to be ginned up every once in a while as we can plainly witness by the afore mentioned contributor. If you convince yourself that Democrats are actually out to destroy America from within, than any lie about their beliefs or agendas is justified. While demonizing Democrats as the devil incarnate, he does nothing to promote the conservative agenda. His dialogue reflects reflects a lack of coherent strategy and any affirmative action that voters are looking for. So he defaults to a line of attack that presumably works with conservative followers.
“Hate begets hate” means that ill feeling against a group will encourage them to hate in return. Trump’s unique style of bullying and fear-mongering is the bedrock of an insidious hate-filled mentality that pollutes logic and rejects reason. Trump is paving the path with his hate-filled, violent, oppressive language to worsen the future and manifests itself into politics, both foreign and domestic.
When you are occupying the highest office in the land and are considered the leader of the free world, your words matter. They have an effect on people. If your words are uplifting and unifying, then you are doing your job. If your words, as are Trump’s, divisive and hateful, then who is the real enemy of the people?
Our POTUS routinely insults his own former cabinet secretaries, people of color, insults and belittles political foes, insults decorated military heroes, our intelligence agencies, the judiciary, our free press, paints immigrants as criminals and gang members, suggests four progressive Congresswomen of color should return to their countries of origin, thus illustrating a repugnant, hateful rebuke of American values. He consistently demonstrates an inability to recognize individual humanity and a failure to act with moral authority.
Trump’s White House cannot be viewed as a rational entity. There are so many pathological cases involved that it is impossible to tell from day to day what dynamics will play out.
If you’re looking for a “hate wedge through America”, you need to look no further than the oval office and this chaotic, polarizing presidency.
Robert Miller
Alton
