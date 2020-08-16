To The Daily Sun,
Let's be honest, John McCormack of Laconia would be “happy’ if Joe Biden had picked Bugs Bunny or a mushroom as his running mate. We’re not going to get critical thinking from McCormack, or Biden either. What we’re going to get is 24/7, frying pan black/white hot, race baiting the same way we got four years of non-stop, donkey rant that Trump colluded with the Russians. Discovered to be the fantasy farce of all time perpetrated on taxpayers by people like John McCormack.
The McCormack’s of the world will hand you a grenade telling you it’s a suppository. The one thing they won’t tell you is just how far past the “use by date” Rip Van Biden is. One breath away from the SHADY REST, two from ETERNAL REST. Washington, Jefferson, and Hamilton are grave rolling with an 82-year-old man's bent, trembling, arthritic finger on the nuclear button. Only egotistical, arrogant politicians can produce such INSANITY.
What nincompoop reading this HONESTLY thinks life long mental light-weight Joe Biden can out think people as razor sharp as Putin and Xi Jinping? If it’s Joe vs. Forrest Gump, my bet’s on Gump. Gump will even remember what city he’s in, and what he had for breakfast.
The same Democrats declared Harvard-educated Obama the second coming of Christ in 2008. Obama went on to produce the SLOWEST, over-regulated, under stimulated, economy in 60 YEARS, across EIGHT presidents, while igniting the WEALTH DIFFERENCE between the top rungs and bottom like few presidents in history.
Kamala Harris lives in the most WELFARE DEPENDENT, UNEQUAL state out of 50. What the hell does she know about FIXING inequality? Trump has done more to lift the black community economically is his sleep in three years than Obama did awake in eight.
So, beware the slippery, suppository salesmen. They are going to blow your backside off selling you FREE SUPPOSITORIES GOVERNMENT will fix everything, then try to blame BIDEN’S ECONOMIC collapse on TRUMP. Do recall, Obama tried to blame his economic failure on Bush. You don’t need a mask to save your twin cheeks from Democrats. You need bomb proof, boxer shorts.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
