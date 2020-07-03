To The Daily Sun,
It’s not too early to be thinking “election.” Biden has taken the early lead. The unforeseen, pandemic and the tragic, killing of George Floyd have thrown the momentum his way. It sure n’hell isn’t because slow-mow Joe earned the lead. Nursing-home-bound Joe is lucky to put three sentences together without getting lost, stumbling, mumbling or passing gas. Biden’s mind can be in Chicago when he’s standing in Dallas. It happens over and over. That Joe will be doing economic and military, mental jujitsu with Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping ought to scare the b’ Jesus out of any voter with a IQ above zero.
If the Republicans want to win, they’ll need to scare the living daylights out of white voters because Democrats are going to do the same with a blow torch to backsides of African Americans. Democrats can’t win ANY NATIONAL ELECTION absent an outsized vote by the African American community. Ninety percent plus of them must vote for Biden to win. How can race wars be avoided given that HONEST TRUTH?
DEMOCRATS HAVE NO CHOICE but to pit race against race. Whites, especially the white WORKING CLASS have turned away from the Democratic Party for the last half century, beginning in the 1970’s with the loss of the white-Southern vote — more recently, the Midwestern-white vote. Bill Clinton got 49 percent of the white vote in 1996. Al Gore just 43 percent in 2000. John Kerry 41 percent in 2004, while Obama won with just 39 percent in 2012. African Americans must DISLIKE whites with as much intensity as possible to stir them to vote. This is the stink’n, race-driven IDENTITY POLITICS, scorched earth, burn it down, politics the Democratic Party has unleashed on America because they can’t win elections without these tactics.
Joe Biden won’t be picking a VP based on their popularity in the primaries. In fact no matter the outsized popularity of Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar he’ll l be picking a black woman out of race NECESSITY. Biden has no choice. How better to drive African Americans to vote. It’s about only RACE, not qualifications or popularity.
Take it to the bank. Kamala Harris will be Biden’s pick! She’s exceptionally smart and capable as AG. Very sharp lady! That’s not why she’ll be chosen. She will be picked because Joe needs MASSIVE, black turnout to win. He can’t win with whites! She’s not nearly as popular as Warren or Klobuchar, nor as qualified. Doesn’t matter. This sets Harris up as Democrats 2024 presidential nominee. Wonder how AMY and LIZZIE will feel about that political screwing-over, owing exclusively to race?
Saddest of all. Has any of this race triangulation lifted African American lives over the past 50 years, as every Democrat since LBJ promised it would? NOT ONE BIT. DEMOCRATS don’t care TWO craps about that failed ending. I DO, and you should.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
