Bill Hemmel complains mightily about the untruths told by some Sun letter writers. Hilariously, Bill illustrates the same lack of honesty that frustrates him.
If Bill’s political team would stop their liberal, wonky tales, all the people Bill detests could stop writing. People forced to set the record straight. Tell the whole truth because Bill’s team refuses to. It’s people like Bill that hit the political restart button on the lie merry-go-round. A ride that indeed fills The Sun’s letter pages daily with cow-patty material sufficient to fertilize a large, pasture.
Here’s a short chorus of “plops” Bill forgot to mention:
If we just pay people more money today to do the same work they did yesterday for less it will solve everything.
If we just make government bigger, more expensive and more powerful it will solve everything.
If Joe Biden can think up just one more reason why people deserve “not to work” and collect the dole it will solve everything.
If we forgive billions in student debt it will solve everything. (What a slap in the face to the millions of kids and families that sacrificed so much to pay off their college debts)
If we just pay teachers more money, education quality after 30 years of stagnation and decline will suddenly improve.
If we give millions of people more time off for whatever reason with pay it will solve everything.
If we just make those greedy rich pay more taxes it will solve everything.
If more people join unions and demand higher wages from taxpayers and consumers it will solve everything.
If we just elect more Democrats to give more stuff away free to more millions of people it will solve everything.
Now I ask you all, who is it that lies and refuses to tell the whole truth?
