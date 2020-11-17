To The Daily Sun,
I am an independent and, although I admit to leaning left of center on many issues, I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats over many years, based on their platforms, personal ethics and openness to all political and individual opinions. Based on these criteria I feel that the Trump administration has been the most disastrous for our democracy.
To Republicans I would say that Trump is not a true representative of the party in the vein of the great Republican leaders we have had. True heroes like Eisenhower who rid the world of a tyrant rather than becoming one himself as Trump has; John McCain who sacrificed his freedom for the sake of his fellow soldiers and was denigrated by Trump who has no concept of self-sacrifice or service to anyone but himself;
It was Reagan, who challenged the Soviets to "tear down this wall" rather than form a bromance with the notorious ex-KGB Putin. These true Republican leaders must have been turning over in their graves during this presidency.
Trump did not make America great again. He took an America that was already great and has destroyed it, turning it into a nation that is divided, distrusted by our allies and devalued in the world. I have relatives in Eastern Europe who lived through the Soviet regime and always looked to America as the beacon of democracy and freedom. Recently my cousin wrote that a view of America now is one of a nation of what would translate as rubes or rednecks who practically worship Trump.
This man is not a true Republican and definitely not a competent leader of a great nation. And the Republican party has forsaken its roots and become a cabal of sycophants who serve only to enable his most base, self-serving instincts rather than serving our nation.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.