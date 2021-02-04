To The Daily Sun,
It was so nice to look at the Sun headlines and learn that the Weirs waterfront views had been given back to the taxpayers. The view of Meredith Bay has been liberated by default, specifically the default of private business. The council sold something that was not in their wheelhouse to sell, a common asset enjoyed by many on a daily basis. I question how much the city is owed for free dock space for an 80-footer last summer. Just like Wimpy "I'll gladly pay you tomorrow for a cheeseburger today." If a 30-footer is about $5,000 for a summer slip, then the city is owed about $13,000, not counting the two or three support boats that were constantly tied up as well. So much for the public private money tree in the city's backyard. The current debate in the city is whether the council can make large scale purchases without taxpayer consent. The city council sold two parcels in Lakeport to two private businesses. Now Lakeport is in an economic revival and probably would have benefitted from either park or parking space. The land that was sold is probably worth twice as much now with the area upgrades and the strong real estate market. The issue is the same whether the city is buying or selling. I suggest that any city purchases or sales over a certain dollar value, say $100,000, have to have public notice and consent by a vote. The city council almost sold a million dollar view for $100,000. Thank goodness the buyer defaulted.
Tom Scribner
Gilford
