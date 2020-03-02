To The Daily Sun,
I’m proud to announce my campaign for Republican candidate for state representative in New Hampton and Center Harbor.
New Hampshire has many issues but our House seat belongs to the residents and I will make it a priority to be available and meet with as many residents as possible, asking them what they expect of their representatives, and hear their views on how we can make our towns and state better for our children and the future.
I am able and willing to devote my time to fully represent our district, pledge to attend all votes and committee meetings and will strive to maintain New Hampshire’s high state rankings in quality of life by upholding the N.H. Constitution, protect your liberties and freedoms, and continue to support a healthy and safe environment. As a husband, parent and property owner, I believe in responsibility and accountability in government at all levels.
My wife Marta and I live in west Center Harbor. We have four children and three grandchildren. I was in EMS for over 40 years and served as a volunteer EMT, volunteer fire department member, emergency dispatcher, town trustee, former Lions Club member and legislative bill reviewer and policy analyst.
I have enjoyed a variety of work experiences, among them were farm laborer, construction trades, small business owner and analytical research scientist with a chemical engineering degree. This broad life experience gives me an appreciation for the many employment and economic challenges New Hampshire faces as well as issues to be addressed in the Legislature.
Some of the best things we can do are to reach out, be involved and help our communities. I ask you to contact me about your concerns, ways to improve our state and to join me in continuing to maintain the high quality of representation our towns have enjoyed.
Tom Ploszaj
Center Harbor
