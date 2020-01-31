To The Daily Sun,
I, Stacy Bivolcic, call for your vote on March 10, 2020, for the position of Meredith Town Clerk.
I spent four-plus years working as both the Deputy Tax Collector and Deputy Town Clerk in Meredith. I have earned my certification through the New Hampshire Tax Collectors’ Association and Town Clerk Joint Certification Program. I am currently employed with the Town of Gilford working as the assistant to the Town Clerk/Tax Collector.
I have the dedication, perseverance and knowledge to start working for the people of Meredith on day one.
This position is of importance to me because I feel that everyone entering our town hall should be treated with kindness and respect. I want to bring more organization to its daily processes and record-keeping, as well as ensure a well-equipped and cohesive staff that is ready to serve our public’s needs.
It is time for positive change in Meredith, and I hope that you all come out to vote on March 10, 2020.
Stacy Bivolcic
Meredith
