To The Daily Sun,
I love folks like Karen Testerman who love to hold up the Constitution and wave it at all things government. Where in tarnation is your sense of civic responsibility? Is your religious celebration missed not permanently but temporarily really more important that someone's life? What religion do you practice that values life so little as to be this cavalier? I bet you think its okay for someone else to fight in the armed services for you; but; to ask you to do something not nearly so dangerous is to ask for too much. I guess you love your country and the people in it; but selectively.
As for your herd mentality insight let me remind you that you can cull the herd substantially if you allow the disease to "run its course." Just a reminder that the black plague (not that this is that bad) reduced the population of Europe so drastically that it to 300 years for the population of Europe to return to its pre-plague levels.
Maybe you are willing to lest the chips fall where they may, or have insight about who will get or should get the disease and who should die. I don't have that insight and a little precaution seem pretty prudent. I don't share your definition of liberty that says its okay for other people to die prematurely and certainly not the liberty for you to intervene in helping others die through your rash and uncaring behaviors. You are oddly okay with others being "inconvenienced" by dying, but not okay with your inability to have a beer at the bar, hear a sermon at church, or rub elbows at the supermarket. Maybe you can just point out the people who you think should get the disease and we will ask them if its okay. They can text you with their response.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
