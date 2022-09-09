On Sept. 13, I will be casting my vote for Mike MacFadzen for Belknap County sheriff. Mike has clearly stated his vision for the sheriff’s office in several letters to this forum. He has clear goals and objectives that will immediately improve services our county’s residents deserve. Mike has pledged to reinstate vital programs within county law enforcement to include the drug investigation team, technical accident investigation team, regional investigators’ information-sharing meetings and the Special Operations Group. In addition, he has vowed to renew the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force partnership that takes the most dangerous criminals off our streets. It also brings along a financial benefit in the form of a deputy’s vehicle and thousands of dollars in salary funding.
Mike has also committed to renewing frontline support for victims of domestic violence and child abuse. Working with support agencies like New Beginnings and the Child Advocacy Center will help ensure the rights and protections of these county citizens. Additionally, Mike will foster a spirit of cooperation between local police departments from around the county that has been lacking under current leadership.
As a 33-year member of the New Hampshire law enforcement community centered in Belknap County, I worked regularly with the Belknap County Chiefs of Police Association. I have seen the impacts of these critical services on all of us as residents and I share Mike’s vision.
If you need more information about Mike’s campaign, know that he carries the support of the leadership and majority of law enforcement throughout the county. He has the unanimous support of the full-time employees of the sheriff’s office and many of the part-time deputies, and the formal endorsement of the Citizens for Belknap nonpartisan group.
