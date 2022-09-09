To The Daily Sun,

On Sept. 13, I will be casting my vote for Mike MacFadzen for Belknap County sheriff. Mike has clearly stated his vision for the sheriff’s office in several letters to this forum. He has clear goals and objectives that will immediately improve services our county’s residents deserve. Mike has pledged to reinstate vital programs within county law enforcement to include the drug investigation team, technical accident investigation team, regional investigators’ information-sharing meetings and the Special Operations Group. In addition, he has vowed to renew the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force partnership that takes the most dangerous criminals off our streets. It also brings along a financial benefit in the form of a deputy’s vehicle and thousands of dollars in salary funding.

