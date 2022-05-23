To The Daily Sun,
This weekend I had to go to the emergency room at Concord Hospital—Laconia. I cannot give enough praise to all the staff at the hospital, the receptionist at the front desk, the nurses, nurse practitioner, doctor, techs who did a CT scan and MRI and the medical records department who had to transmit my records. All are so professional but most of all compassionate and responsive to a patient's needs. Thank you to all of them for their excellent service.
Thomas Stankosky
Meredith
