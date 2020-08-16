To The Daily Sun,
I actually took a long look at the Lakeport Landing building yesterday. It looks great, though maybe a bit square and obstructive from the Irwin's side. Who knew Lakeport would leapfrog ahead in redevelopment? All the current city councilors were not present when the land was sold. I think a fake brick facade would look tacky. I'd bet half the traffic going past doesn't even know a fire station was there.
Seems like sour grapes now like telling the person that bought your house you don't like the color they chose. You lose the ability to dictate when you sell.
Can the paper please stop focusing on Erika Blizzard? I have never met her but after 10 years isn't it time to move on? In the new age of public/private partnership she is doing just as she was asked to do — promote the tourism industry and support the local tax base. Maybe we can entice a Kardashian to move to the area to create more newsworthy activity.
Thomas Scribner
Gilford
