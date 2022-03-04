To The Daily Sun,
I am writing for the purpose of supporting experienced school board members Donna Hiltz and Kelly Wieser in their bid for re-election to the Campton School Board. I have been a Campton resident since 1972 and was a teacher for 43 years in SAU 48. Additionally, I have coached multiple elementary, middle school, and high school baseball, softball, football and basketball teams in the local area. My wife and I are very proud to have put three kids through the local schools and we have always found that the people involved in the Campton School District worked together for the benefit of the kids and the taxpayers.
I believe that stability on the school board leads to stability in the school system. For the past 20 years, there has been low staff turnover, a high number of applicants for open positions, a significant level of staff participation in extra-curricular activities and consistent administration in the Campton Elementary School. The school board does not micro-manage the administration but works to oversee and support it in a beneficial way, while allowing for flexibility in teaching methodology. Under their leadership, which has included Donna Hiltz for 24 years and Kelly Wieser for eight years, the school board has been very transparent, especially concerning the budget. They have also supported an extremely safety-conscious environment with the implementation of safety protocols at the school.
I urge Campton residents to re-elect Hiltz and Wieser for Campton School Board.
Thomas G. Underwood Jr.
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.