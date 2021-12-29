To The Daily Sun,
On Dec. 22, Lynn Rudmin Chong subjected us to a long-winded diatribe advocating denying health care to those who disagree with her.
Self-righteous sociopaths like that came up with labor camps and gas chambers.
Maybe she should curl up with her Daily Worker and call it a day.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
