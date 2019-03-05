To The Daily Sun,
At this time I would like to recommend Tim Sullivan, Peter Karagianis, and Rick Notkin for the Gilford Budget Committee and for the Gilford School Board Kyle Sanborn and Gretchen Gandini. I also believe Gus Benavides has a proven record at the Selectman's level.
I believe them to be capable of deciding the difference between “wants” and “needs” when it comes to the spending of your tax dollars and voting accordingly.
I believe that they will not waste any of our money on things that we as a School District don't need and at the same time make sure that we do have all of the necessities including. but not limited to, our children's education.
FYI, please note, that our student population has been on the decline for a number of years, but not necessarily the number of staff at the same rate. Since 2008 , the student population has declined 15 percent, while the staff has only declined 10 percent.
State Rep. Harry H. Bean
Gilford
