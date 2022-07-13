To The Daily Sun,
The help promised two years ago by two legislators to address the problems facing the elderly living in assisted living homes has not happened. Health and Human Services when contacted about the solving of the problems they have done nothing.
The pandemic has taken its toll on the work force. Inflation is adding to the problem. The country may be heading for a recession. There is no excuse for the elderly living in unclean housing or not providing fresh fruit and vegetables for them to eat.
There are some dedicated caregivers who put in long hours, who do extra work to cover the shortage of help for no extra compensation. What are the legislators, HHS or the directors of these facilities doing? Are they waiting for a crisis to occur as happened in the Harmony Montgomery case? Some of these elderly do not have 10 years to wait.
God bless the elderly and the U.S.A. Vote.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
