To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter to this paper by Stephanie Vuolo accused me of “ludicrous assertions” and untruths. I am accused of “swallowing the Trump team talking points no matter how unconnected to reality they may be.” The only one unconnected to reality here is Ms. Vuolo. Unlike her, I’ve learned my history well through the years from excellent teachers, years of self study, personal experience and the experiences of close family members.
You can try and whitewash the history of the Democratic party all you want, but facts are facts and they don’t lie. The Democrats ARE the party of the Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow and slavery. Ms. Vuolo doesn’t know her history. It was Southern Democrats who started the KKK. It was the Republicans who voted for the Equal Rights Amendment giving blacks the right to vote and the Democrats voted against it!
And yes, President Trump did lift minorities out of poverty (for those willing to work) with good paying jobs. Listen to the uplifting speeches from the Republican Convention, many by blacks and other minorities who have nothing but praise for President Trump. I hate to burst your bubble, but there is every indication that our president is winning the hearts of millions of minorities across our country who are fed up with the empty promises and big government dependency that is all the Democrats ever have to offer. They’re also horrified at BLM’s burning, looting and murder… those “peaceful protests” Ms. Vuolo refers to.
As for David Duke, President Trump denounced his endorsement a long time ago. Has Biden denounced the endorsement he got from the leader of Communist China?
Ms. Vuolo should check out BLM’s website. It clearly states what a Marxist anarchist organization they are, supporting the destruction of America and the nuclear family that is the backbone of our civilization. If she and her Democrat friends want to align themselves with such an organization, then no matter how harmless a local protest may seem she can expect well deserved criticism for supporting such a group.
I was called a liar in so many words yet Vuolo cannot disprove anything I said. I’m called “vicious” for simply telling it like it is. Do you recall Ruth Larson’s disgusting hate filled ad against her opponent in her last campaign? Now that, Ms. Vuolo, was real viciousness.
I would suggest Larson and Vuolo try holding “All Lives Matter” signs next time, it might garner a bit of respect and a toot of more car horns.
Chris Wittmann
Alton
