To The Daily Sun,
Having lived in other parts of the country which experience major and minor winter storms, we are constantly amazed at the professionalism and efficiency of the Meredith Department of Public Works personnel, especially those who clear our roads at all hours of the day and night.
On behalf of similar-thinking residents, a big thank-you for keeping us, our roadways and sidewalks safe.
Carol and Richard Gerken
Meredith
