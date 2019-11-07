To The Daily Sun,
The Gilford Village Knolls residents are enjoying the beautiful sidewalk that has been added from Knolls III to Belknap Mountain Road. We understand that the Board of Selectmen approved and authorized partial payment. Donors and fundraising added additional money which made it possible for the implementation and completion of the walk.
The request was made by Knolls residents in the spring and now we have a beautiful and safe walkway. The Belknap Landscaping Company has done an excellent job. Thank you to all who have made this project possible.
Donna Lawler
Gilford
