To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the staff of Community Action-Laconia Area Center, we would like to thank the officers, members, and volunteers of Laconia Rod and Gun Club for all of the endless hours of hard work they put into raising funds for their community members.
For the past two years, Laconia Area Center has been the fortunate recipient of a special grant established by the Rod and Gun Club to help seniors living in Belknap County, to ensure they stay warm throughout the winter. Since the inception of this grant, the Rod and Gun Club has doubled their contribution to this fund. We were shocked to see how much money they raised this year to add to the grant! To date, we have been able to assist 50 individuals in six towns!
In December, I attended the Auction/Raffle and I was in awe of the amount of work, volunteers and commitment this club has made to their communities. I was left speechless at the increase in funds they had donated to the LRGC Grant, to help our seniors during the cold winter months.
We look forward to working with the Laconia Rod and Gun Club again this year to help ensure that our seniors have heat and are able to stay warm. We are grateful to everyone involved in the fundraising efforts of Laconia Rod and Gun Club and for selecting Laconia Area Center as a recipient of this much-needed grant!
Lynn Tonkin
Area Center Director
Laconia Area Center
Community Action
