To The Daily Sun,
By the time this letter sees any ink the Judge Kavanaugh issue will have been decided. I will make only this comment here. Innocent until PROVEN guilty, failing that we would have no valid legal system.
Some good news for N.H. The state has gotten an extra $110 million dollars over the expected revenue projected. This is directly related to our federal and state tax policies. You know those tax cuts the president and governor made that Democrats insisted were bad ideas? Of that money $30 million was earmarked to red flag ( high priority) roads and bridges; $10 million to school safety infrastructure; $12 million to state employees for pay raises and $10 million into the rainy day fund. Not to shabby and proves that the Democrats who are all running on raising your taxes are wrong again.
Watching how are economy is growing under President Trump is amazing. Our national growth rate is up to 4.2 percent. I don't know if has ever been higher in peace time? Either way it's good for you and me, I'm getting another raise in my SSA checks after the first of the year. What a difference from the past administration. Also the average national wages has risen to around 3 percent for the first time in years. Saw where Amazon announced it was raising the pay rate of all it's employees, full-time, part-time and seasonal to $15 per hour. Happy,happy, joy. joy! This is great and again do to the Trump economy.
With the holiday seasons coming and more jobs then workers Amazon made the move to assure themselves they would have a full staff and not lose them to higher paying competition. See Democrats, free market economy's do work when politicians don't screw them up. Thank God for a businessman as President.
For those actually concerned for minorities it should be good news that those communities have the lowest unemployment rates in decades. I remember when at the State of the Union the black caucus sat stone-faced and silent along with their white Democrat colleagues when that was announced. Note that these same Democratic leaders still refuse to celebrate this good turn of events. So who really are these people representing? Clearly it's not Black or Hispanic Americans or working families, single mothers. Mostly it's one radical bunch or another.
Didn't they jump to defend MS-13, the most vicious, ruthless drug gang in the Western world, when President Trump called them "animals," a fully appropriate term for them. Black Lives Matter calling for the killing of cops was also defended by the Democratic leadership, and Antifa, a black-clad, masked terrorist group, who attacks people with bats and clubs.
I can't and won't believe the average rank and file Democrat approves of these groups but out of habit of generations makes them want to defend their party. Accept that this is no longer their party. It is not the party of JFK, Harry Truman or FDR. It is now dominated by Marxist socialists who believe any means justifies their ends. Folks that is just as it is written in the communist manifesto.
I again appeal to real Democrats, real American patriots, do not follow the leftist party leaders down into the darkness of communism. Only you true democrats can effect how your leadership acts.
Steve Earle
Gilford
